State suspends license of politically connected hemp biz

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A politically connected company that is seeking to get into the fast-growing hemp business has had its license suspended by the R.I. Department of Business Regulation.

Matt Sheaff, a spokesperson for the department, confirmed Tuesday that Warwick-based American Standard Hemp has “been directed to suspend all licensed activity until they demonstrate to the department that that have come back into compliance with local building and zoning requirements.”

Sheaff could not provide a letter or other document showing when the license was made inactive, but said the move followed “a small fire in the facility earlier this year.”

American Standard Hemp’s leaders have not yet responded to questions on the record. It’s unclear whether the company, which is looking to make CBD products, plans to continue operating in Warwick or will seek to move elsewhere. No other company currently holds a state license solely to handle hemp.

American Standard Hemp’s license application boasts a trio of prominent State House figures.

One of its shareholders is Grant Pilkington, a rising star in House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s inner circle who is currently his deputy chief of staff. The company’s legal counsel is Matthew Jerzyk, a veteran Democratic operative who was one of Mattiello’s State House lawyers and remains close to him. Its chief business officer is Will Farrell, a State House lobbyist who was director of municipal affairs for Providence Mayor Angel Taveras.

Two others listed on the American Standard Hemp license documents — Rick DeFedele and Joshua Sellers — were charged in Ohio earlier this year after police said they seized more than 7,000 ounces of CBD oil during a traffic stop. Their ties to the company were reported earlier Wednesday by the website GoLocalProv.

Sodco, an agriculture company with a North Kingstown farm that is co-owned by former state Sen. Dawson Hodgson, is listed as a business partner of American Hemp on its license. But Hodgson said Wednesday night the company has not bought any hemp from his farm so far.

Sodco has recently faced criticism from some of its neighbors due to the smell of the hemp crop.

