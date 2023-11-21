PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island leaders gathered at Wayland Square on Tuesday to encourage people to shop local ahead of Small Business Saturday.

According to Mark Hayward, the district director for the Small Business Administration (SBA), shopping local is what helps the community.

“It’s the small businesses that give to the little leagues, that give to the dance studios, that give to soccer leagues,” he said. “Every dollar that you give to small businesses multiplies three to five times.”

Small businesses make up 98% of registered businesses in Rhode Island and provide jobs to 57% of all people employed in the Ocean State, according to the SBA.

Small Business Saturday counters Black Friday and Cyber Monday by encouraging people to think local when doing their holiday shopping.

“We definitely appreciate the support on Small Business Saturday and everyday,” Citron Spa owner Cristina Allen said.

Rhode Island lawmakers are doing more to foster small businesses, too. Recently, $16 million was allocated to create new small business assistance centers.

Rep. Gabe Amo is the son of a small business owner.

“We’ve had a life that has been about the connections that are made at the store front, at the cash register and hopefully under the trees and on tables across the district this year,” he said.