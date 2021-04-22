Staffing struggles continue at local businesses as state prepares to loosen restrictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the state plans to further loosen restrictions, several business owners tell 12 News they’re struggling to keep up.

Sarah Bratko from the R.I. Hospitality Association said most businesses are struggling to hire new employees.

“We’ve been told this is the next pandemic facing our industry,” she said.

Bill Kitsilis, owner of Antonio’s Pizza by the Slice, said he’s down 25% when it comes to staffing.

“We are in a really tight spot,” he said. “It’s been tough. We have called in favors from people who have worked here in the past, who have come to pick up a shift, who have other full-time jobs, to try to make it more manageable.”

Kitsilis said his staffing level has forced him to keep his dining room partially closed, since they don’t have enough people to run the front and back of house.

“That’s putting a lot of pressure on the people I already have,” he added.

Restaurants are not the only ones struggling to hire more staff. From the hospitality industry to the trade industry, hiring has become difficult across the board.

“I’ve got months’ worth of work ready to go and it’s just trying to keep up with it,” Patrick Beattie, owner of Beattie Construction said.

Bratko said business owners have told her they believe increased unemployment benefits and safety concerns are fueling everyone’s hesitation to return to work.

Matt Weldeon, the acting director of the R.I. Department of Labor and Training (DLT), said they expect to renew several rules that were suspended during the pandemic.

“Working will pay off,” Weldon said. “It will pay more to go to work than it will not to.”

In a matter of weeks, Weldon said those receiving unemployment will have to prove they’re looking for a job to continue receiving benefits.

“The DLT is not trying to think of this as a way to be punitive and say, ‘Hey listen, it’s time to get off unemployment and go to work,'” Weldon said. “This is meant to get people connected with the economy.”

McKee is also working with lawmakers to create a program that would incentivize returning to work. He hopes that by loosening restrictions, those who have been out of work will feel more comfortable jumping back in.