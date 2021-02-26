SoftBank says deal reached with WeWork founder, directors

1. Rhode Island is days away from getting a new governor. The state is ramping up a vaccination campaign to end the pandemic. The state budget is in unusual flux. Yet the story this week with the most long-term implications for Rhode Island is likely the announcement of the hospital mega-deal between Lifespan, Care New England and Brown University. Whatever your position, the creation of an Ivy-affiliated academic health system that would care for a majority of Rhode Island hospital patients and be the state's largest employer is a big deal. Of course, there's reason for skepticism: Rhode Islanders have watched multiple Lifespan-CNE deals fall apart over the last three decades. But circumstances have changed. Hospital consolidation is a fact of life, making CNE's options now look more like which suitor to pick, not whether to pick one. Leaders of both organizations collaborated to an unprecedented degree during the pandemic, creating trust and goodwill. Governor Raimondo has been pushing for it. And perhaps most importantly, Brown is all in: Christina Paxson is committing $125 million to the new system over five years, seeing it as a linchpin of the medical school's future. Paxson has already been putting the pieces in place with moves like the 2017 creation of Brown Physicians, and as a health economist she knows the sector. Now attention will turn to the regulators that have to sign off: AG Neronha, the Department of Health (under Governor McKee) and the Federal Trade Commission. Neronha said Wednesday he won't "be a cheerleader" for the deal, knowing the outcome will be a big part of his legacy, too. Some other things to watch: Will the FTC require the merged entity to spin off one of the hospitals to reduce monopolization concerns? Does the new hospital group get a Bruno-branded name like Brown University Health System? Who will serve as its CEO? As one observer told me this week, the new system's top executive could wind up as the most important economic leader in Rhode Island.

2. Lawmakers could have plenty to say about the Lifespan-Brown-CNE deal, too. That's especially true since Senate Majority Leader Mike McCaffrey and Speaker Shekarchi both represent Warwick, home of CNE's Kent Hospital, which might be considered for divestiture if antitrust regulators don't want the new system owning so many hospitals. McCaffrey announced a bill Friday that would mandate a more thorough review of the transaction under the Hospital Conversion Act. "[T]his proposed merger impacts every part of our state," McCaffrey said in a statement. "We need to ensure we fully understand the impacts on health care, quality of staffing, whether services will be outsourced and impacts on employees at Kent and throughout the hospital network."