Siena on Federal Hill closing permanently; other locations will remain open

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Federal Hill’s restaurant scene took a major blow Friday after the owner of Siena announced his flagship location would be closing permanently.

In a letter posted on social media, Anthony Tarro said it isn’t feasible to reopen the Providence location amid the pandemic.

Although the decision did not come easy, Tarro said it would be a necessary transition in growing Siena as a business. Tarro hopes that one day, Siena will have an opportunity to return to Federal Hill.

“Siena would not be what it is today without the countless regulars, area businesses, and travelers to Rhode Island that have supported our restaurants for years,” Tarro said. “I cannot thank our customers enough and want everyone to know we remain committed as ever to providing an outstanding food, beverage, and service experience at our East Greenwich and Smithfield locations.”

Tarro said the Siena locations in Smithfield and East Greenwich will remain open. All Siena gift cards will continue to be honored at the remaining locations.

Prior to closing, Siena’s Federal Hill location had been open for 17 years.