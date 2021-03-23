Showcase Cinemas at Warwick Mall will not reopen

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ There’s now only one Showcase Cinemas location on Route 2 in Warwick.

Domenic Schiavone, the general manager of Warwick Mall, tells 12 News theater’s Bald Hill Road location has decided not to renew its lease, which is up at the end of April.

The theater decided not to reopen after closing last March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Schiavone explained.

Further down the road, the Showcase Cinemas located off Route 2 on the Warwick/East Greenwich line is still open, according to the theater chain’s website. The Warwick Mall location is no longer listed.

12 News has reached out to the theater chain’s parent company, National Amusements, for comment but has yet to hear back.

