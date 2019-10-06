Shop owner concerned about impact of vaping ban

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The flavored vaping section at White Horse Vapor on Mineral Spring Avenue sat empty on Saturday.

“Flavored nicotine is definitely our most popular product and that was banned yesterday.”

Owner Dino Baccari is talking about Governor Gina Raimondo’s 120-day ban on the sale of flavored vaping products.

“We have eight stores nationally, three here and five outside of Rhode Island. The way the law is written, the order is written right now, we literally can’t ship to our own stores out of state, it’s just mayhem,” he said.

The ban comes in response to a number of increased vaping-related illnesses reported across the nation.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows 1,080 lung injuries were reported in 48 states and one U.S. territory, as well as 18 confirmed deaths in 15 states. Two of those cases were confirmed in Rhode Island.

Still, Baccari says his products are safe and better than smoking traditional cigarettes.

“Ninety-five percent safer and the reason why is the elimination of the inhalation of smoke for a smoker that’s been hooked on a product for decades.” He added, “The FDA Commissioner came out yesterday and voiced to all American society to stop vaping THC products. White Horse Vapor or any stores like White Horse Vapor do not sell THC products, we don’t sell oil products, these products are not ours.”

Penalties for businesses that fail to comply with the ban will range from fines to loss of licenses, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Raimondo’s ban is different from the executive order recently issued by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, who chose to immediately ban all vaping products from stores for at least four months.