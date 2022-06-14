PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Workers at three locations of a popular Rhode Island bakery are looking to unionize, citing a need for better benefits and pay.

Around 50 employees signed letters to management at Seven Stars Bakery asking to be voluntarily recognized as a union. The group includes baristas, counter staff, keyholders and re-stockers from the stores on Point Street, Hope Street and Broadway.

“Better pay across the board,” keyholder Courtney Sequira said. “Better pathway towards full time employment for employees.”

The group sent letters to management at each of the locations requesting they voluntarily be recognized as part of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local Union 328.

Izzie Cossey, a part-time barista, said full-time work at the bakery is hard to come by, so most employees don’t get benefits or vacation time.

“I shouldn’t have to rely on a customer wanting to tip me so I can put food on the table,” Cossey added.

Seven Stars management has not made a decision on whether they will recognize the union or not, according to the employees. 12 News reached out to Seven Stars management and has not yet received a response.

If the request is denied, employees will hold an election to decide if they will unionize.

The employees said they hope production workers and the other bakery locations in Rumford and Cranston join the movement.

The push comes amid a nationwide unionization effort at Starbucks, which includes a Warwick location.

“The Starbucks momentum has been really, really phenomenal,” Hileman said. “Just watching that wave across the country has been really inspiring. It only makes sense to want to build a better future not just for ourselves, but our coworkers.”