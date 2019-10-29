Senate Finance Committee holds fifth IGT hearing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Senate Finance Committee is holding its fifth public hearing on the proposed IGT deal, which has come under fire from Twin River.

Lawmakers are considering extending the state Lottery’s 20-year contract with IGT for gaming technology services for another 20 years, as proposed by Gov. Gina Raimondo.

The proposal has been heavily criticized by Twin River – which wants a cut of the revenue and a shot at bidding for the contract. The casino company’s leaders also suggest IGT slot machines are underperforming.

More than 190 people signed up to testify at the hearing – which is expected to continue for hours. This is the last hearing that’s scheduled on the proposal for the Senate.

On a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers last week, state Sens. Ryan Pearson and Lou DiPalma agreed they did not expect a floor vote on the IGT deal before the end of this year.