(WPRI) — Following the debacle over Taylor Swift concert tickets last year, a senate committee is holding a hearing on the ticket industry starting Tuesday.

In November, issues on Ticketmaster’s website left thousands of Swift fans unable to buy tickets to her upcoming tour, including shows at Gillette Stadium.

The ticket provider was forced to cancel general ticket sales due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory.” They claim bots and fans without invite codes flooded the site when the presale opened, causing the site to crash.

The fallout prompted more than two dozen fans to sue Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster’s parent company. The lawsuit accuses the world’s largest concert promoter of unlawful conduct, fraud and breach of contract.

Some anti-trust experts believe the company is in charge of more than 70% share of ticket services for U.S. concert venues.

Now some lawmakers are questioning whether Ticketmaster has the ability to provide quality service to users. They’re proposing the company and its owner be split by the Justice Department if an investigation finds any misconduct.

The hearing is titled “That’s the Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment.“

It’s scheduled to start at 10 a.m.