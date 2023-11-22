SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The Ocean State Job Lot in Seekonk has completed its move across Highland Avenue.

The locally-owned discount retailer announced back in September that it would be switching storefronts in favor of more space.

The new Ocean State Job Lot has moved into the former Bed Bath and Beyond across the street from its original location, which first opened back in 1999.

Ocean State Job Lot’s original location in Seekonk.

“The bigger, brighter shopping experience offers customers an improved layout as well as additional parking,” the retailer explained.

The new Ocean State Job Lot now shares a shopping plaza with Chipotle, Harbor Freight Tools, Petco, Mattress Firm, and JOANN Fabric and Crafts. It is slated to officially open next Wednesday.

The Bed Bath and Beyond in Seekonk closed its doors earlier this year after the home goods retailer filed for bankruptcy. It now lives solely online thanks to Overstock.com, which acquired Bed Bath and Beyond’s assets over the summer.