SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — For this first time since it opened back in 1999, the Ocean State Job Lot on Highland Avenue is relocating to a much larger location.

Thankfully, it won’t be going far.

The locally-owned discount retailer is planning on moving into the former Bed Bath and Beyond across the street. It will eventually share a shopping plaza with Chipotle, Harbor Freight Tools, Petco, Mattress Firm, and JOANN Fabric and Crafts.

The new Ocean State Job Lot will be 10,000 square feet larger than the original store.

“The bigger, brighter shopping experience will offer customers an improved layout as well as additional parking,” the retailer explained.

Ocean State Job Lot will take on additional employees at the new location, and is accepting applications for part-time stocking, sales and maintenance roles.

The store is expected to open in late November.

The Bed Bath and Beyond in Seekonk closed its doors earlier this year after the home goods retailer filed for bankruptcy. It now lives solely online thanks to Overstock.com, which acquired Bed Bath and Beyond’s assets over the summer.