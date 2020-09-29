CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Salt Bae’s restaurant apologizes after coronavirus closure

Business News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A passer-by uses a mobile device near a window featuring a likeness, left, of chef and social media star known as Salt Bae outside the Nusr-Et Boston restaurant, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Boston. The restaurant opened by the Turkish restaurateur, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, was ordered closed Sunday, Sept. 27, because officials said it posed a “imminent threat to public health and public safety resulting from the ongoing and repeated failure to adhere to COVID-19 public safety standards.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (WPRI/AP) — A lawyer for a Boston steakhouse opened by the chef and social media star known as “Salt Bae” has apologized after the restaurant was shut down for violating coronavirus safety rules.

The lawyer for the Nusr-Et Boston restaurant, owned by Turkish restaurateur Nusret Gökçe, said Tuesday that the operators are “very apologetic” and want to “work cooperatively” with the Boston’s Licensing Board, police department and other city officials.

The restaurant was flagged for patrons and employees not wearing masks and two blocked fire exits, according to the city’s website.

As a result, the restaurant was ordered to cease all operations and its liquor license was suspended indefinitely.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

