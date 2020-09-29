Salt Bae’s restaurant apologizes after coronavirus closure

BOSTON (WPRI/AP) — A lawyer for a Boston steakhouse opened by the chef and social media star known as “Salt Bae” has apologized after the restaurant was shut down for violating coronavirus safety rules.
The lawyer for the Nusr-Et Boston restaurant, owned by Turkish restaurateur Nusret Gökçe, said Tuesday that the operators are “very apologetic” and want to “work cooperatively” with the Boston’s Licensing Board, police department and other city officials.
The restaurant was flagged for patrons and employees not wearing masks and two blocked fire exits, according to the city’s website.
As a result, the restaurant was ordered to cease all operations and its liquor license was suspended indefinitely.