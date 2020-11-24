Sales up for smaller turkeys, prepared meals as people scale down Thanksgiving dinner

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Thanksgiving dinner can be an intimidating one to tackle, but even with the possibility that people would ditch it altogether this year, grocery shopping trends suggest the opposite is true.

At Shore’s Market in Cranston, Thanksgiving sales are already up from last year around this time, and they’re on track to surpass it.

Cranston resident Sharon Lichty said she hasn’t made a turkey in 47 years.

“The last time I made a turkey was the year I got married,” Lichty said. “I swore I would never do it again.”

Yet she was among the crowd Tuesday picking up the essentials for a Thanksgiving dinner.

“You got to do what you got to do,” Lichty said.

Dina Rocchio said she will have a much smaller Thanksgiving table than she’s used to, so she’s buying a lot less of everything.

“As long as I have my mom and my family, that’s all that matter,” Rocchio said. “There’s only going to be five of us, I usually have 10 to 12 people.”

Store Manager Derek Preston said many shoppers are opting for turkey breasts instead of the whole bird to accommodate a smaller gathering.

“We’re seeing a dramatic increase in the smaller turkeys, more the 10 to 12 pound size,” Preston said.

The store said they’ve also more than doubled the sales of their prepared-meal deal.

“They’re getting some turkey, but they’re also getting all the sides, the stuffing, the vegetables, a pie, dinner rolls,” Preston said. “I think people are looking for anything that’s convenient this year.”

Preston said another mark of this unconventional Thanksgiving is the increased sales of plastic and paper goods.

