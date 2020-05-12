Rustic Drive-In to open for the season under new restrictions

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Rustic Drive-In will be opening for the season this upcoming weekend, but under new restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Rustic Drive-In said they plan to open this Friday, however, moviegoers must adhere to a new set of rules designed to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

“Let’s work together to create a safe entertainment experience,” Rustic Drive-In wrote.

The drive-in said moviegoers will be directed to a parking spot, where they can watch from inside their vehicle, in chairs placed directly in front of their vehicle or, if they’re in a truck, from the truck bed. Masks must be worn when vehicle windows or hatches are open and while outside.

The drive-in said its concession stands will be open and provided instructions on how to order:

Walk-up service at the “ORDER HERE” door of the stand will be open. Customers are asked to practice social distancing mandates and wear a mask while ordering.

Customers can also call (401) 484-5452 to place an order, which can be picked up at the door labeled “PICKUP HERE.”

The drive-in said only three people will be allowed in each restroom at any time in order to ensure people are practicing social distaning. Both bathrooms will be monitored by an attendant.

In order to keep everyone safe, the drive-in said when not visiting the restroom or concession stand, moviegoers must stay at their vehicles.