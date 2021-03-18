Roughly 30 RI restaurants have shut down since onset of pandemic, hospitality group says

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) ─ The pandemic caused more than 100,000 restaurants to close their doors for good across the nation, which is causing auction markets to boom nationally.

Pre-COVID, there were just under 3,000 restaurants in Rhode Island, according to Senior Vice President of Advocacy and General Council for the R.I. Hospitality Association Sarah Bratko.

“The number of restaurants that have closed permanently [in Rhode Island] is hovering right around the 30 mark,” Bratko said.

Bratko said there’s concerns surrounding the restaurants that are temporarily shut down.

“Those restaurants are now making the decision as to whether or not they are going to reopen,” Bratko said.

When a restaurant is closing, they typically try to settle debts by selling off items, according to Bratko.

“Nationally, we’re seeing the markets flooded with restaurant equipment, and the cost of that equipment is going down, which is harmful to the restaurants selling it off,” Bratko said.

John Shultz with the National Auctioneers Association said the number of sales an auctions held last year were way up.

“As the pandemic has continued to impact businesses the auction industry has actually become busier and busier,” he said. “It’s a bittersweet thing for me. As I see these businesses closing and it’s sad, right? It’s sad for me, but for us it’s been actually a record year.”

Bratko said they aren’t seeing this happen locally, but it does’t mean it won’t happen in the future.

Pre-COVID, Bratko said that if a restaurant closed, another one would just move in, but with the unpredictability the pandemic is creating she said that isn’t happening as much.