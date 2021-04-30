Roku removes YouTube TV from app store amid contract dispute; existing users will still have access

FILE – This Aug. 13, 2020 file photo shows a logo for Roku on a remote control in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) ─ Roku has removed YouTube TV from its channel store amid a contract dispute with Google.

The distribution agreement between the two companies expired Friday, and both have yet to reach a deal on the matter.

In an email to customers, Roku said Google “chose to let the YouTube TV contract expire,” but emphasized that they “are taking an extra step to ensure existing Roku users retain access to YouTube TV while we work to reach an agreement.”

Roku said customers who use YouTube TV will still have access to the app unless Google forces them to remove it altogether. The streaming service urged those who use YouTube TV through any of their devices not to delete the app because they won’t be able to redownload it.

“We will always stand up for our users, which is why we cannot accept Google’s unfair and anticompetitive requirements that would allow for the manipulation of your search results, impact the usage of your data and ultimately cost you more,” Roku said.

In response, YouTube TV shot back at Roku on Twitter: “We continue to offer Roku the opportunity to renew the YouTube TV contract under the existing reasonable terms.”

YouTube TV said they don’t plan on requesting Roku to remove their app, and are encouraging Roku to continue providing services “to our mutual users.”

“We are committed to ensuring our members continue to have access to YouTube TV and will continue advocating on behalf of our members,” YouTube TV said.

In the event Roku does remove their app, YouTube TV provided guidance on how to cast their service using a computer or mobile device.

