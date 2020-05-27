Roger Williams Park Zoo to gradually reopen starting June 1

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Roger Williams Park Zoo is set to open its doors during Phase 2 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to reopen the state’s economy.

The zoo will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning June 1 and will reopen in phases:

From June 1-2, the zoo will be open only to Rhode Island residents who are active zoo members.

From June 3-7, the zoo will be open only to Rhode Island residents, including non-members.

On June 8, the zoo will be open to the general public.

Tickets will be made available for purchase online beginning May 28. Anyone interested in visiting the zoo will be required to choose a time slot between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The time-slot system will help the zoo prevent overcrowding.

The zoo said no tickets will be sold at the gate and no one will be allowed inside without a ticket.

“The entire staff is excited to welcome everyone back to the zoo,” Executive Director Dr. Jeremy Goodman said. “There is no better place than our 40 acres to enjoy nature, visit with animals we all love and engage in learning about wildlife and wild places.”

All visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Visitors’ temperatures will be checked prior to entry.

Once inside, visitors are asked to follow the one-way paths. Guests will not be allowed to bring their own food, however, the zoo said all of its cafes will be open and have enhanced safety protocols.

