Rising again: Scialo Bros. Bakery reopens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Scialo Brothers Bakery on Atwells Avenue has reopened after the pandemic led to the 105-year-old Federal Hill landmark’s closure last year.

“All of the traditional family recipes and products will be available as the bakery scales back up to full operations,” Federal Hill Commerce Association Executive Director Rick Simone said.

The bakery had been in business since Luigi Scialo opened it in 1916, running it until his death in 1993, and then carried on by his daughters Lois Ellis and Carol Gaeta. The bakery was forced to close in March 2020, and before it could reopen, Lois passed away in August at the age of 76.

The Scialo family had been ready to move on, and in September they were looking to sell the building.

That is, until fate figuratively relit the ovens.

All the pre-pandemic staff was brought back, including Carol Gaeta to oversee operations, according to Simone.

“The building and the brand were purchased by a family that has a long-standing commitment to Federal Hill and was very determined to see the bakery reopen,” he said. That white-knight investor is staying anonymous at this time.

Simone said further updates would be forthcoming about the hours of operations under the “new normal.”

The Providence Preservation Society said the building has landmark status in the city’s Landmarks District, so any future plans for it would have to go through the city Historic District Commission as well as the City Plan Commission.