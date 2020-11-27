RI’s small businesses need your help this holiday season, local SBA director says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Small Business Saturday is this weekend, and with the state’s COVID-19 restrictions hindering many local businesses, it’s now more important than ever to shop small this holiday season.
Mark Hayward, interim director of Rhode Island’s Small Business Administration, tells 12 News Now at 4 anchor Kim Kalunian that while the holiday season is always critical for small businesses, this year it could determine whether or not they can stay open.
Watch the full interview with Hayward in the above video.
