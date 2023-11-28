WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular Warwick sports bar suddenly closed its doors Tuesday.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar on Route 5 shuttered due to “current business conditions,” according to a sign posted on the front door.

(Ryan Welch/WPRI-TV)

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the sign reads, while also directing patrons to two other nearby locations in Attleboro, Massachusetts, and Shelton, Connecticut.

The Warwick restaurant was the first Arooga’s location to open in Rhode Island.

Arooga’s, a Pennsylvania-based restaurant chain, is best known for its award-winning wings and signature “A” shaped pretzels.

With its Rhode Island restaurant now closed, Arooga’s now has 13 locations across six states.