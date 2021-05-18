RI’s first Market Basket to open in Warwick Friday

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The first Market Basket in Rhode Island is set to open later this week.

Construction began in June on the new supermarket, which is located at 25 Pace Boulevard. The building is located off Route 2 (Bald Hill Road) that most recently housed At Home and was previously a Sam’s Club.

The supermarket chain said the new location will include Market’s Kitchen and Café, the Market Basket Butcher Block, Niji Sushi and more than 50,000 food items, including organic, vegan and plant-based products.

There will also be a variety of Rhode Island products available for purchase, according to the supermarket chain.

It was originally thought the first Market Basket location in Rhode Island would open in Johnston, but that store’s opening date has yet to be announced.

Market Basket, a Massachusetts-based company, was founded 104 years ago and currently operates 84 stores throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

Prior to the Warwick location, Rhode Island’s nearest Market Basket was in South Attleboro, close to the Pawtucket border.