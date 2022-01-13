RIPTA to stop accepting paper bus tickets this weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting this weekend, Rhode Island’s public bus service will shift to a paper-free fare system.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) said Thursday that buses will no longer accept paper fare products, including monthly passes, day passes, seven-day passes and 10-ride passes.

Instead, passengers will be required to pay using the Wave system that was instituted in 2020, via a reloadable card or through a smartphone app.

Cash payments will still be accepted on buses, the public transport agency said, but no change cards will be issued if it is not the exact payment (It costs $2 to board a RIPTA bus).

RIPTA announced the Kennedy Plaza ticket window will temporarily reopen from Jan. 15-29 to help riders through the transition. The ticket window will be open Monday through Friday from from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, RIPTA is making adjustments to more than a dozen of its bus routes. The public transit authority said it makes regular service adjustments several times throughout the year in response to seasonal changes and passenger use.

One change involves expanding the service provided by the 281 Woonsocket Flex to include Manville. RIPTA is also announcing that Sunday service will be added to Route 14 between Newport, CCRY Warwick, Jefferson Blvd., and Providence.

The changes include expanding the service provided by 281 Woonsocket Flex to include Manville. In addition, Route 28 will now pick people up at Market Basket in Johnston, and Route 54 will add stops along Powder Hill Road in Lincoln.

For the first time ever, RIPTA said it’s adding a Sunday service to Route 14 between Newport, CCRI’s Warwick campus, Jefferson Boulevard and Providence.