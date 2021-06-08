RI Senate OKs bill to extend to-go alcohol sales through next March

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders may be able to continue ordering alcohol to go for another year.

The R.I. Senate approved legislation Tuesday that will allow restaurants to continue to sell beer, wine and mixed drinks with take-out food orders through March 1, 2022.

“The restaurant and hospitality industry has been battered by the economic effects of the pandemic, and is now facing another struggle in the shape of an employee shortage,” Sen. Hanna Gallo, one of the bill’s sponsors said. “This simple extension of take-out drinks will help them stay afloat, bring in a little more revenue, and keep paying their employees and supporting our economy.”

Former Gov. Gina Raimondo gave restaurants the green light last year to begin selling beer, wine and mixed drinks with takeout orders amid the pandemic.

The bill would allow Class B liquor licenses to sell up to two bottles of wine, 144 ounces of beer, and mixed drinks in original, factory-sealed containers with takeout orders. It would also allow 144 ounces of draft beer or 72 ounces of mixed drinks in growlers, bottles or other sealed containers.

The legislation would not apply to delivery orders. It now heads back to the House, which passed similar legislation back in March, before being sent to Gov. Dan McKee’s desk for his signature.