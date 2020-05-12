RI restaurant owners weighing whether to offer outdoor dining

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s the news restaurant owners and diners in Rhode Island have been waiting for.

Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Monday that limited outdoor dining will be allowed at restaurants starting May 18 as part of Phase 1 of her plan to reopen the state’s economy.

“I’m really treating May 18 as the first day of summer and looking forward to it,” Perry Raso, owner of Matunuck Oyster Bar, said. “I know it’s going to be a challenge, but I have a great team and we’re going to take it on.”

Over the past couple of months, Raso has relied on takeout and delivery services to stay afloat. Now he’s working on bringing some of his employees back in order to accommodate outdoor dining.

He said he’s also “measuring tables and measuring the distance of tables.”

Now he’s looking ahead of next week.

“Figuring out how many people we’re going to be able to fit and how many tables we’re going to be able to fit,” Raso explained.

Raso said he believes there will be a drastic reduction in the number of customers served at Matunuck Oyster Bar, where business really picks up in July and August.

He and many other business owners looking to open for outdoor dining will also have to operate under new regulations set forth by the state:

Dining will be by reservation only and groups may not exceed five people, in accordance with guidance on social gathering.

Tables must be at least eight feet apart or separated by barriers, and no more than 20 tables will be allowed in any outdoor space.

One-time-use paper menus, digital menus, or chalkboard menus will be recommended.

Condiments and utensils will either be single-use or sanitized between uses.

All high-traffic areas will have to be frequently cleaned. Tables and chairs will be sanitized in between parties.

All employees must wear face coverings, and all customers must wear face coverings when they are not eating.

Self-service food stations like buffets and salad bars will be prohibited.

Cashless and contactless payment methods will be encouraged. Pens and payment stations will be frequently cleaned.

For now, no valet services will be allowed. Customers will be asked to park their own cars.

At Matunuck Oyster Bar, where valet parking is the norm, Raso said customers will be asked to park at the Matunuck Marina across the street.

In Warwick, Chelo’s is trying to decide whether it’s prudent to open its restaurants for outdoor dining.

A problem for Operations Manager Jarod Chelo is the 20 table restriction included in the state’s plan for outdoor dining.

Chelo said at their waterfront location in Warwick, they can accommodate 400 outdoor diners. They would lose about 75% of them under these restrictions.

“Some of these larger, outdoor, seasonal venues, they have such a limited season to make money and such high expenses associated with their business,” he explained. “We’d like to see some leniency in terms of the 20 table max capacity. I will say we could go much higher than the 20 tables and still practice much greater social distancing than some of the smaller outdoor venues.”

Chelo said he is also concerned that inclement weather could ruin outdoor business on any given day.

Right now, Chelo said he is waiting for more guidance from the state before deciding whether to open for outdoor dining in Phase 1. Meantime, he is hopeful limited indoor dining could soon be reintroduced.

“We’re some of the higher volume locations in New England right now in terms of the takeout business,” Chelo said. “And we’re still operating at a loss. So that’s difficult for us.”

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines