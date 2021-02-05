RI restaurant owner seeks wider input on COVID-19 restrictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — COVID-19 restrictions were eased a bit Friday for Rhode Island restaurants.

While indoor dining remains at 50% capacity, restaurants can now seat two households per table. But a North Providence restaurant owner is looking for more to be done.

Centredale Revival owner Shane Piche is among the first members of a new restaurant organization in the state. Their goal is to have better representation in restriction conversations, but also continued representation post-pandemic.

Three years in the making, Piche had no idea he would be opening a restaurant during a pandemic.

“It’s about bringing the community together,” he said. “We like to consider it like our version of ‘Cheers.'”

Centredale Revival was originally slated to open in March, but it was delayed until September due to COVID-19.

Piche has been outspoken in recent weeks while taking on the state and its COVID-19 restrictions, which have greatly impacted area restaurants.

According to R.I. Department of Health documents, Centredale Revival was previously ordered to close temporarily over alleged COVID-19 safety violations.

“We continue to be good neighbors to the people in North Providence,” Piche said. “We continue to do everything, you know we’ve gotten our inspections. We are 100% on everything.”

Piche told 12 News he and other restaurant owners want to be heard, and says it seems like certain industries were targeted.

“We are in full compliance on everything that has been asked of us, and at the same time, we need the representation,” he added.

This is why Piche and other restaurant owners, representing various municipalities, formed an organization to give themselves a voice at the table.

“Now it’s time for us to make sure this never happens again,” Piche said. “In short-term, we want representation with the restrictions we have now, and long-term, we want better representation in our government.”

The North Providence resident says the group is one good outcome from a difficult year.

“We understand about our accountability. Well, now it’s time for our elected officials to be held accountable for their actions,” Piche said.

The organization’s first meeting was Tuesday, and while Piche says Friday’s lifting of restrictions is a start, he believes more needs to be done.

“It needs to be done a little faster,” he said. “Restaurants need to be full capacity and they need to have full operation of the bar area. We had to do something to get the attention of those who are not paying attention and I think we’ve done that.”

Piche says restaurants have spent significant money on plexiglass dividers and sanitation, and the strict orders on bar-area seating continues to hurt business, especially with the Big Game weekend ahead.