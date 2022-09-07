PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Personal injury attorney Tom Sparks, known for his quirky TV commercials and billboards, passed away suddenly Wednesday, according to his law firm.

Courtesy: Sparks family

Sparks Law confirmed his passing on social media, describing him as “one of the most genuine and kindhearted individuals in the field.”

“Tom was not only our organizational founder, but also a beloved father, grandfather and fiancé,” the law firm wrote. “Throughout the past two decades he provided Sparks Law with a level of enthusiasm, knowledge and passion that will forever be instilled in our attorneys and support staff alike.”

Sparks Law said it will remain closed Wednesday to allow staff to mourn. The law firm plans to reopen Thursday.

“The Sparks Law staff will continue to channel his tremendous leadership to ensure our clients receive the best care,” the law firm continued.

The cause of Spark’s death has not been made public.