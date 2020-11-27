RI now accepting applications for grant program aimed at helping businesses during pause

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state is now accepting applications for a new grant program aimed at helping businesses that will be closed or severely limited during Gov. Gina Raimondo’s two-week pause.

The Rhode Island Division of Taxation said each grant will be based on how much revenue the business stands to lose during the pause, and checks can range from a minimum of $500 to a maximum of $50,000.

Raimondo announced the new grant program Wednesday during her weekly coronavirus briefing. She said $50 million in federal funding will go directly toward supporting local businesses.

“The next two weeks are going to be tough,” Raimondo said. “I don’t want to pretend that they won’t be.”

The deadline to apply for the grant program is Dec. 11.