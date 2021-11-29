RI nonprofits can apply for $4.5M million in COVID-19 response grants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Foundation announced Monday that nonprofits on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for federal relief funding.

There is $4.5 million up for grabs for eligible organizations that do work to help the vulnerable such as housing, homelessness prevention, behavioral health services, access to health care, job training, food insecurity, and child care.

“Nonprofits have had an immeasurable impact on our communities during this pandemic, and we must make sure they get the support they deserve,” McKee said. “These grants provide an opportunity for our local nonprofit organizations to invest in their services and programs so that they can continue to help Rhode Islanders in need.”

Grants will range from $25,000 to $100,000 and the deadline to apply is Monday, Dec. 6.

“These grants will shore up nonprofit organizations around the state that work diligently every day and have spent the past 20 months in an unrelenting effort to help those in their communities cope with the challenges created by the COVID pandemic,” RI Foundation President and CEO Neil D. Steinberg said.

Only Rhode Island-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.

Nonprofit hospitals, educational institutions and foundations are not eligible.

The Rhode Island Nonprofit Support Fund II was established jointly through McKee and the Foundation. The initial phase distributed $2.5 million in December 2020.

“I am so grateful for our community partners who step up to the plate, and I encourage all who are eligible to apply,” McKee said.