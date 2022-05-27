WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Macy’s workers across New England, including employees at the Warwick Mall location, have voted to potentially go on strike.

Sales associates passed out flyers outside the Warwick store Friday afternoon asking customers for their support in the effort to raise wages.

The employees are joining hundreds of other Macy’s workers in the Boston area who are currently without a contract.

Union leaders are fighting for changes and if it comes down to a strike, they are asking customers to not cross the picket line.

“Macys is trying to cap employees wages, we are trying to get rid of the cap, they are also not giving us what we consider a general wage increase that you know, considering inflation and everything else, that is something that we want,” Macy’s sales colleague Anita Hovey said.

A spokesperson for Macy’s tells 12 News they “trust the collective bargaining process” and are hopeful to reach a deal that is “mutually beneficial” to employees, the company and the union.