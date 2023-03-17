PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce unveiled an application Friday for a new initiative that encourages small businesses to improve air quality and circulation.

The RI Rebounds Ventilation Initiative will provide roughly $2 million in grants to reimburse eligible small businesses for expenses incurred while improving indoor air quality.

“We want our small business owners, their staff, and their customers to feel comfortable working, shopping, dining and gathering indoors – especially during the winter months,” R.I. Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner said. “Improving indoor air quality doesn’t just benefit public health. It’s an important step to safeguarding our small business economy against the impacts of any potential future public health emergencies.”

The initiative will provide eligible small businesses with up to $10,000 in reimbursements for air quality improvement projects, such as installing new ventilation systems, air purifiers, windows or fans.

In order to be reimbursed, businesses must provide an air quality inspection receipt.