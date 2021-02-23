RI hospital groups Lifespan, CNE sign merger deal; Brown U. commits $125M

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The three most powerful institutions in Rhode Island medicine announced Tuesday they have signed a landmark agreement to create an academic health system, taking a step that could transform the state’s health care industry.

Rhode Island’s two major hospital groups, Lifespan and Care New England, said they have signed a definitive agreement to merge into a single organization. At the same time, the hospital groups signed an additional agreement with Brown University, which operates the state’s only medical school, to make Brown part of the new health system’s governing board.

Brown’s active participation distinguishes Tuesday’s announcement from previous efforts to merge Lifespan and Care New England, not least because the Ivy League school is putting its money where its mouth is, committing to spend at least $125 million on the new effort over the next five years. Brown is already linked to both hospital groups through its Warren Alpert Medical School.

The three not-for-profit organizations are launching a campaign to win public support for the deal, including a website called HealthierRI.com. They will need to get government sign-off from the R.I. Department of Health and Attorney General Peter Neronha, as well as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The timing of the next steps is unclear.

“What I am most excited about is the ability of our new, locally based, academic health system to compete at a national level, innovate, attract top talent, develop new scientific knowledge, improve the care we deliver and serve as an economic engine for Providence and the state,” Lifespan President and CEO Dr. Timothy Babineau said in a statement.

Babineau added, “This is an exciting moment in time, we cannot let it slip through our grasp yet again.”

Leaders from Lifespan, Care New England and Brown University at Tuesday’s signing of an agreement to create a new academic health system in Rhode Island. (photo credit: Lifespan/CNE/Brown)

That phrase — “yet again” — hints at why Rhode Islanders may be skeptical about the latest announcement.

Lifespan is owner of Rhode Island, Miriam, Newport and Bradley hospitals, while Care New England owns Women & Infants, Kent and Butler. Together they are two of the state’s largest employers, with roughly 23,000 workers, and take in billions of dollars in revenue a year.

The two organizations already have close ties, with Care New England even leasing the land that Women & Infants sits on from Lifespan. But three previous merger attempts dating back to the 1990s have failed, due to a mix of personalities and politics.

However, that tortured history may help spur completion of a transaction this time.

A few years ago, Care New England was on the cusp of becoming a subsidiary of Boston-based Partners HealthCare, owner of Mass. General and Brigham & Women’s. But Gov. Gina Raimondo stepped in late in the process and urged a renewed effort to merge Lifespan and Care New England, derailing the Partners deal.

Raimondo had expressed concern about the loss of local control over some of the state’s most important health care facilities — a worry echoed by others including Brown President Christina Paxson, U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rhode Island Foundation CEO Neil Steinberg. Trends in the medical industry suggest Rhode Island’s hospitals could wind up as outposts of larger out-of-state health systems amid broader consolidation and due to a need for cash.

“Individually, Lifespan and Care New England are smaller than major academic medical centers,” the groups noted in materials released Tuesday. “The proposed merger will combine the complementary strengths of the two systems and create much-needed scale as we work to strengthen population health initiatives and move into risk-based payment systems.”

“The danger if they do not merge is the likelihood that, eventually, one or both health care systems would be compelled to merge with national, for-profit hospital systems or other regional systems from the north or south,” they continued. “This could have the damaging effect of moving high-quality, specialty care out of the state, further distancing it from our local communities.”

Lifespan and CNE renewed merger talks last year, after the pandemic led to closer collaboration between the two organizations. On Tuesday, Care New England President and CEO Dr. James Fanale argued the Lifespan-CNE-Brown deal could be transformative for Rhode Island.

“The uniting of health care with medical education and research serves to advance biomedical discovery, educate future physicians, nurses and health practitioners in medicine and health care, and create a vibrant economic nexus in the region based on the health care industry,” he said.

Officials at the organizations argue the new health system will provide better care, promote economic development, and reduce health disparities. Lifespan Chairman Larry Aubin said it will “serve as an economic engine for the state.”

Still, there is bound to be concern about how dominant the new Lifespan-CNE-Brown entity would be in Rhode Island health care. About 77% of all patients served by a hospital in Rhode Island went to either a Lifespan or Care New England facility in 2020, with nearly half at Lifespan, according to data published by CNE.