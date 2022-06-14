EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders who rely on health insurance annually could soon see their rates increase significantly.

Courtesy: Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner

Rhode Island Health Commissioner Patrick Tigue tells 12 News insurers are looking to boost their premium rates across the board.

Health insurance companies are required to submit their proposed premium rates for the upcoming year. Tigue’s office then reviews those proposals and decides whether to approve, modify or reject them based on public comment.

There are two main reasons why insurers are jacking up their rates, according to Tigue. The first reason, he said, is because insurers are expecting health care provider prices to increase.

Courtesy: Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner

Tigue said insurers are also anticipating the cost of prescription drugs will spike drastically.

Rhode Islanders who aren’t offered health insurance through their employers will likely be the first to notice the price hike.

Tigue said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island has requested an 9.6% increase this year, while Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island has asked for a 5.8% rate hike.

Small market insurers, which Tigue explained provide coverage for businesses with two to 50 employees, are requesting an average rate hike of 11.5%.

Tigue said large market insurers, which provide coverage for businesses with more than 51 employees, are asking for an average rate increase of 7.9%.

Courtesy: Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner

If all of the proposals are approved, Rhode Islanders will pay, on average, 9% more for health insurance.

These rate increases aren’t final, according to Tigue, who said his office is still reviewing them.

Tigue said he plans on taking a lot of factors into consideration before making his final decision, which he expects to do by mid-August.

“Is that [increase] reasonable?” Tigue said he asks himself. “Is it in the public’s interest to approve these costs? … meaning, does it contribute to consumer and business affordability, but also are insurers charging enough to cover their costs?”

Tigue is also seeking public input regarding the proposed rate hikes, adding that Rhode Islanders can submit their concerns to his office through July 12.

There are a number of ways Rhode Islanders can reach out to Tigue’s office. The first is to send their input in an email to cory.king@ohic.ri.gov.

Public comment can also be mailed to the following address:

Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner

ATTN: Cory King, Chief of Staff

1511 Pontiac Avenue

Building #69

Cranston, RI 02920

Lastly, Tigue’s office is hosting a virtual town hall where Rhode Islanders can comment on the rate hikes. It is scheduled for July 7 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Whatever Tigue decides, the approved rates will go into effect beginning January 2023.