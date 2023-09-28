PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Despite the Ocean State’s largest utility company pulling out of another offshore wind project earlier this year, Rhode Island Energy is still interested in developing clean energy projects of its own.

The company announced Thursday that it will issue an official request for project proposals to build a 1200-megawatt offshore wind farm in October.

The McKee administration said submissions to the RFP will likely be due in early 2024 and will be evaluated by Rhode Island Energy, the Office of Energy Resources, and the Division of Public Utilities and Carriers.

Ultimately, a selection could be made by next summer.

“Rhode Island has big clean energy aspirations, and Rhode Island Energy is committed to helping achieve them,” said Rhode Island Energy President Dave Bonenberger. “We look forward to seeing how offshore wind developers can balance those goals with affordability and wider economic benefits for the state.”

Back in July, Rhode Island Energy ended a long-term purchase agreement with Orsted and Eversource for a project called Revolution Wind, arguing that rising costs made the deal too expensive for ratepayers and out of line with state law.

Orsted recently had to delay another wind farm project off the coast of New Jersey until 2026, though Revolution Wind is reportedly still on schedule.