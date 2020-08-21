RI doctors, Coventry business create strapless masks

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two local doctors tell Eyewitness News that their strapless masks are game changers, not only for residents, but for local businesses as well.

Dr. Arun Singh, a retired cardiac surgeon and his friend, cardiologist Dr. Neil Brandon, said masks are going to be around for awhile, so why not make them more comfortable?

“Masks will be a part of our daily suit, our daily dress,” Singh said. “I’m a heart surgeon so I started wearing a mask in medical school in the 60s and every mask is more uncomfortable.”

Singh and Brandon connected with Response Technologies factory in Coventry to create adhesive masks.

CEO David Pettey said Response Technologies was already making traditional masks and said they were thrilled to jump on board.

“The doctor found us through the Rhode Island Manufacturing Association. Dr. Brandon and I met and we hit it off. We both have an innovative spirit,” Pettey said.

The doctors said the masks are good to wear any time, but especially for men and women who are getting their hair cut in a salon or barbershop.

Brandon said they’ve already sold their masks to local salons, but there is one problem: men with facial hair can’t wear them.

“You can’t have a beard, but otherwise, they’ll last for days. They are comfortable and good for people who may go to a beauty salon or get a cut and color,” Pettey said.

“Now they’re mandatory and especially if you go to a barbershop or somewhere else, you have to take the strap off and hold it, so what do you do?,” Singh said. “So I think the idea of no-strap, no-ear loop is a wonderful thing and a freedom.”

Anyone interested in purchasing adhesive masks can click here.