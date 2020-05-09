12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

RI company making ‘virus shields’ to protect customers, employees

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Displays by Garo

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As Rhode Island gears up for Phase 1 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to reopen the economy, one local business owner is concerned that retailers aren’t ready.

Displays By Garo shifted its production of acrylic store displays to acrylic shields that protect both shoppers and employees from exposure to COVID-19.

The product, called “The Virus Guard,” separates customers from cashiers, according to owner Gary Garofano.

“We started making counter guards, hanging guards and now we’re thinking of making guards for polling stations,” Garofano said.

Garofano said he has approximately 20 employees working full-time to produce the shields. He said most of his sales have been in Massachusetts, where Gov. Charlie Barker recently extended the state’s stay-at-home order.

He said he’s puzzled why Rhode Island retailers, who are allowed to reopen Saturday, don’t seem interested in the shields.

“It’s either no one’s available, or it just seems like there’s just no traction there yet,” Garofano said.

Rhode Island is the first New England state to begin its reopening process. While he’s concerned about the lack of interest in his shields, he believes Raimondo’s decision to reopen was the right call.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com