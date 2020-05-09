RI company making ‘virus shields’ to protect customers, employees

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As Rhode Island gears up for Phase 1 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to reopen the economy, one local business owner is concerned that retailers aren’t ready.

Displays By Garo shifted its production of acrylic store displays to acrylic shields that protect both shoppers and employees from exposure to COVID-19.

The product, called “The Virus Guard,” separates customers from cashiers, according to owner Gary Garofano.

“We started making counter guards, hanging guards and now we’re thinking of making guards for polling stations,” Garofano said.

Garofano said he has approximately 20 employees working full-time to produce the shields. He said most of his sales have been in Massachusetts, where Gov. Charlie Barker recently extended the state’s stay-at-home order.

He said he’s puzzled why Rhode Island retailers, who are allowed to reopen Saturday, don’t seem interested in the shields.

“It’s either no one’s available, or it just seems like there’s just no traction there yet,” Garofano said.

Rhode Island is the first New England state to begin its reopening process. While he’s concerned about the lack of interest in his shields, he believes Raimondo’s decision to reopen was the right call.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines