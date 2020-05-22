RI businesses gear up for holiday weekend under new guidelines

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Memorial Day weekend is typically a busy time for food-based businesses across Rhode Island, and this year, they’ll have to operate under new guidelines.

Clementine’s Homemade Ice Cream has two locations: one in East Greenwich and one in Middletown. Both have been taking online orders.

Co-owner Warren Sternberg said their online services have helped them stay afloat throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Now with restrictions slowly starting to loosen, Sternberg said Clementine’s will offer limited in-person purchases beginning this weekend.

“In the back of our heads we kind of plan on doing a combination of online ordering and walk-in service all summer,” Sternberg said.

The ice cream shop’s East Greenwich location gets a lot of foot traffic, according to Sternberg. He said they have protocols and guidelines in place to help prevent groups from forming outside.

