PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Charcuterie Artisans, a Burrillville-based Italian meat maker, laid off more then four dozen employees Wednesday, according to the company.

In a statement to 12 News, Charcuterie Artisans CEO David Finch said in total, 49 workers were impacted and are being assisted by the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training.

“Due to the combined effects of our industry’s current market conditions and economic uncertainty on a national level, Charcuterie Artisans has made the difficult but necessary decision to scale down its workforce at its Rhode Island facility,” Finch wrote.

Finch explained that Charcuterie Artisans increased throughout the pandemic, “when there was a significant increase in demand for high-quality products to make and enjoy at-home meals.”

“As consumers continue to steadily return to their routines, the consumption of our products is leveling off to its pre-pandemic normal,” he continued.

Formerly known as Daniele Inc., Charcuterie Artisans was founded in Italy in 1945 by two Croatian refugees, Stefano and Carolina Dukcevich. Their son, Vlado Dukcevich, moved to the United States in 1976 and built the company’s first plant in Rhode Island. His sons, Davide and Stefano Dukcevich, opened a $100 million factory back in 2017.

Daniele Inc. merged with Creminelli Fine Meats, a Utah-based meat manufacturer, back in January 2020, just months after the Dukcevich family sold the company to an out-of-state private equity firm.

Charcuterie Artisans is known for its cured meats and charcuterie, which are sold under popular brand names like Del Duca.