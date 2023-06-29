EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time since it was founded nearly two decades ago, Alex and Ani won’t be based in Rhode Island.

In a statement to 12 News, Alex and Ani CEO Scott Burger said the retailer is closing 20 stores and relocating its East Greenwich headquarters.

“Alex and Ani has been reimagining various aspects of our company over the past few years,” Burger said. “We are collectively working towards a strategic omni-channel environment that supports shifts in retail and consumers’ wants and needs.”

“Throughout this process, we must make difficult decisions that ultimately support this journey,” he continued.

The 20 stores officially closed last weekend, and the headquarters shuttered on Tuesday. Burger said seven stores will remain open, though none of them are local. (The closest store that’s still open is located at Disney Springs in Florida).

“We will continue to explore all options that support our refreshed business model, which may include new store openings in the future,” he said.

Alex and Ani also outsourced its warehousing and fulfillment earlier this year after years of manufacturing its eco-friendly jewelry in-house.

This comes more than two years after Alex and Ani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Alex and Ani moved its global headquarters from Cranston to East Greenwich back in 2019. It’s unclear where the new headquarters will be located at this time.

The news was first reported by The Boston Globe.

Alex and Ani was founded back in 2004 by Carolyn Rafaelian, who opened her first store in 2009. It is best known for selling expandable wire bangles featuring a variety of spiritual and meaningful charms, but also offers bracelets, necklaces and rings.