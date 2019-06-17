Rhody Fresh says blue milk cartons are coming back

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Don’t fret, Rhody Fresh Milk fans: the blue cartons will be back soon.

Consumers who prefer to buy the Rhode Island Dairy Farmers Cooperative’s brand may have noticed recently that the familiar blue cartons had been replaced by clear plastic containers.

Alex LaPrise, the cooperative’s director, said the change will only be for “a short period,” and is due to Rhody Fresh’s recent decision to start processing all its milk in Rhode Island, at S.B. Winsor Dairy in Johnston.

“This means the milk doesn’t have to leave the state of RI,” LaPrise said in an email. “With doing this, we had to switch to plastic temporarily while they get the paper machine working.”

“We are very excited to be using a RI local family owned milk processor,” she added. “We don’t expect to be in plastic too long.”

Rhody Fresh was launched in 2004 with grants from the Department of Environmental Management and the Rhode Island Foundation, and is now now sold in more than 100 area supermarkets. Local dairy farmers have described it as a lifeline during a very difficult period for their industry.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook