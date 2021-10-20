Rhode Island single-family home sales slow in 3rd quarter

by: The Associated Press

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The median price of a single-family home in Rhode Island continued to rise in the third quarter, even though the number of sales slowed down.

The Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Wednesday the median price of single-family homes sold in the quarter that ended Sept. 30 was a record high $385,000, a 15% increase over the third quarter of 2020.

However, the number of closes sales was down 8.4% year over year. The association said out-of-state buyers accounted for nearly a quarter of all residential sales during the quarter.

