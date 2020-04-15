Rhode Island SBA: $1.2B in loans approved so far for 6,100 RI businesses

Mark Hayward, the Rhode Island district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration, explains the Paycheck Protection Program at a Zoom town hall meeting Wednesday.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation pledged Wednesday to work to expand the loan programs being offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), as the funding is reportedly running out and businesses say they are struggling to get answers on when their money is coming.

Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Representatives Jim Langevin and David Cicilline, all Democrats, spoke at a Zoom town hall for R.I. small business owners hosted by Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza.

Rhode Island’s SBA district director Mark Hayward also joined the town hall and took questions from business owners about the Paycheck Protection Loan program created by the federal CARES Act, which provides loans to businesses that can be forgivable if businesses keep their employees on the payroll (or bring them back, if already laid off).

Hayward said as of Wednesday morning, $1.2 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans have been approved for 6,100 Rhode Island small businesses. (Approved doesn’t mean the money has been disbursed yet, but is on its way.)

The PPP requires employers to use 75% of the loan to maintain payroll and benefits for workers, while the other 25% can be used to cover ongoing business expenses during the pandemic.

“It’s very difficult for small businesses to understand the concept that you’re actually going to pay people to stay home,” Hayward said. “But yes, that’s exactly what the Paycheck Protection Program is.”

Hayward also addressed a common problem smaller businesses have reported, which is that laid off or furloughed employees don’t want to come back on the payroll because their unemployment benefits plus the extra $600 weekly payment from the CARES Act is actually more than their usual salary.

“It’s incumbent upon the business owner to notify the Department of Labor and Training that you have offered the employee to come back on the payroll and they have declined,” Hayward said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Labor and Training confirmed that state officials will halt an employee’s unemployment claim if an employer reports that they offered to hire the person back.

“Unemployment insurance benefits are intended for people who are out of work and are not being compensated,” Angelika Pellegrino said in an email. “If the department learns from an employer that an employee has been offered the same position at the same rate of pay, the department will put a stop on the individual’s claim, which will prevent the person from receiving benefits until the issue is reviewed.”

Hayward also said he has heard of some businesses choosing to use the 25% of the loan earmarked for business expenses as an incentive to get their employees to come back.

In response to questions about the SBA’s other loan option, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, Hayward said he has no access to that system and cannot say how many Rhode Island businesses have been approved.

“I wish I did have access to that side,” Hayward lamented. He said he was sending EIDL questions to folks at SBA in Washington. The EIDL includes an up to $10,000 advance that does not have to be paid back, plus a longer-term loan.

The SBA originally said the advance would be available within three days, but many businesses have said they are waiting much longer than that with no word on when the money will arrive. The SBA did email applicants this week that the advance would now be $1,000 for each employee, up to $10,000.

Sen. Reed said Congress is now expected to tentatively return on May 4 to approve a second round of stimulus money.

“That act will include, I hope, improvement in the PPP program,” Reed said. He said the next round of stimulus should also include more resources for the EIDL program.

Democrats in Washington have been criticized for holding up expanded SBA loan funding as they push for Republicans to agree to include more funds for states, cities and hospitals in the legislation as well. (A question submitted by WPRI 12 to the congressmen about this during the town hall was not asked by the moderator before the event ended.)

“We’re very committed to ensuring that we provide additional support to state and local governments,” Cicilline said in his opening remarks. “And obviously additional support for families, particularly for nutrition and food.”

The state of Rhode Island was granted $1.25 billion in the initial CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump in late March. Sen. Whitehouse said he expects the money to arrive in Rhode Island around April 24.

