PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s two public media organizations announced on Thursday that they plan to join forces.

Rhode Island PBS and The Public’s Radio (formerly known as Rhode Island Public Radio) said in a release that the merger hinges on a regulatory process by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the R.I. Attorney General’s Office.

“As a unified public media organization, we anticipate building new relationships and fostering deep partnerships while opening our audience’s eyes and ears to new experiences in the arts, sciences, humanities, and politics,” said Elizabeth Delude-Dix, the chair of The Public’s Radio board of directors.

“By working together, we will create an opportunity to bring a more powerful and necessary public media voice to serve our community,” added Dave Laverty, the chair of the Rhode Island PBS Foundation Board.

According to the press release, Torey Malatia of The Public’s Radio and David Piccerelli of Rhode Island PBS will continue to serve as CEOs of the combined public media organization.