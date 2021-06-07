Rhode Island gas prices rise; up almost $1 in last year

FILE – In this March 31, 2020 file photo, prices are seen on a gas pump in Brandon, Miss. U.S. consumer prices jumped 0.6% in July as gasoline prices continued to rise. The Labor Department reported Wednesday, Aug. 12, that the increase in its consumer price index matched a 0.6% rise in June. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gas in Rhode Island is up another 2 cents, and has now jumped nearly a dollar in the past year.

AAA Northeast said Monday that with the latest increase, gas is selling for an average of $2.96 per gallon in the state, which is 9 cents higher than a month ago and 96 cents higher than one year ago.

Rhode Island’s average price remains 9 cents lower than the national average.

A spokesperson for AAA says demand has been rising as more people start commuting to the office again and taking vacations.