Rhode Island gas prices rise; up almost $1 in last year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gas in Rhode Island is up another 2 cents, and has now jumped nearly a dollar in the past year.
AAA Northeast said Monday that with the latest increase, gas is selling for an average of $2.96 per gallon in the state, which is 9 cents higher than a month ago and 96 cents higher than one year ago.
Rhode Island’s average price remains 9 cents lower than the national average.
A spokesperson for AAA says demand has been rising as more people start commuting to the office again and taking vacations.