‘Returning with a vengeance,’ co-owners say Blackie’s is back and better than ever

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A popular Smithfield restaurant is re-opening its doors Wednesday after deciding to close last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Blackie’s closed its doors just one year after moving to a larger location, but co-owners Jeanine Iannucci and Angie Armenise tell 12 News they’re thankful that they will soon be able to safely serve their guests once again.

“It’s time to get off the bench, brush the dust off,” Armenise said. “We’re ready to go.”

Iannucci said they initially decided to close last August because they weren’t in the position to make the necessary accommodations to remain open throughout the pandemic while also providing services at their standard.

“The condensed amount of time that we were open, in conjunction with the limited restrictions, made it very difficult for us to properly serve our guests the way we would’ve liked to,” she said. “But we made every attempt to secure our relationships with our vendors and our landlord … So thankfully when we closed, we closed with no debt, and on our upswing to come back in, we were able to pick up where we left off.”

Iannucci said right now, their main goal is to keep the same atmosphere at Blackie’s they had worked so hard to create pre-pandemic.

“One of the things we wanted to do was get our energy and vibe back, which I feel is kind of missing when you spread everybody out so much,” Iannucci said. “We moved our furniture from one room and split it between two. We have these moveable dividers, so if you have a party of two or four or three we can certainly accommodate you.”

Iannucci said while March 2020 changed their world forever, March 2021 brings new reasons to celebrate.

“Our goal was obviously to return with a vengeance,” she said. “We like to say that COVID may have won the battle, but we will win the war.”