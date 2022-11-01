EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island has been named the third best state for the wedding industry, according to a report by rare carat.

Massachusetts is right behind coming in fourth.

In total, four New England states made the list with Connecticut ranked sixth and Vermont at ninth.

After weddings declined during the pandemic, the report states nearly 2.5 million weddings are set for this year.

This type of surge hasn’t been seen since 1984, according to the report.

October is the most popular month for weddings and Americans are expected to spend $68.7 billion in all of 2022, which is up from $25.7 billion in 2020.

Those costs include venues, dinner, music, flowers, photography, attire and rings.

Top 10 best states for weddings in 2022:

New York

Washington

Rhode Island

Massachusetts

Hawaii

Connecticut

California

Colorado

Vermont

New Jersey

The study found that most states at the top were along the coast and had strong economies.

West Virginia was the worst state for weddings with Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama and New Mexico rounding out the bottom five.