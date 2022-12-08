PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Online shoppers in November saw some of the lowest prices in more than two years, according to the Adobe Digital Price Index.

The report, released Thursday, reveals that online prices fell 1.9% year-over-year and 3.2% month-over-month. This is the largest year-over-year drop in the past 31 months.

Kristen Regine, a retail expert, tells12 News it has to do with the recent shopping holidays.

“The numbers, as far as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, totaled only $20 million and that’s just in two days of spending,” she explained.

The biggest discounts were online, where prices decreased 18%.

The price of electronics also went down 13.4%. Both computers and electronics had the biggest decrease in price since 2014, according to the report.

Regine said retailers are sitting on extra inventory because of the pandemic and are looking to offload it.

“They would rather take a discount then to hold onto it,” Regine said.

However, grocery prices have risen 13.7%, according to the report. The price of groceries have hit a record high every month throughout 2022.

Pet products also became more expensive in November rising 11%, according to the report.

That has a lot to do with the supply chain issues that still haven’t fully rebounded.

“Products are still sitting on the water, and just overall kinks in the supply chain, especially with products that were made in China,” Regine explained.

For those looking to continue shopping online for holiday sales, Regine recommends signing up for email alerts to keep tabs on upcoming discounts.

“The Krazy Coupon Lady always does a thorough overview of what’s happening, what’s trending and where to get the best deals,” she said.