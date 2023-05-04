PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Christmas Tree Shops is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the retailer could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as soon as this weekend.

Christmas Tree Shops, best known for selling a variety of seasonal items and home décor, used to be owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, which recently filed for bankruptcy and is in the process of closing its remaining stores.

The retailer announced it would be rebranding its stores last year after discovering that shoppers outside of New England believed they only sold Christmas trees.

It’s unclear whether any of the retailer’s 80 stores will close. There are currently two stores located in Rhode Island and 15 in Massachusetts, including the retailers flagship store in Holyoke.