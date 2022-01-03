Ransomware attack on vendor hampers paychecks at Care New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Employees at Rhode Island’s second largest hospital group are among those whose paychecks have been disrupted by a ransomware attack on a major business services company.

Care New England spokesperson Jessica McCarthy confirmed that an outage caused by a cyberattack on Kronos Private Cloud, which provides paycheck services for the hospital group, forced the organization to pay its roughly 8,000 workers manually this past week.

In order to ensure everyone got paid, the checks did not include overtime or holiday pay, McCarthy said. The system that tracks workers’ hours is separate from Kronos and continues to function, so they will get that money eventually, she said.

Kronos first disclosed the problem on Dec. 12, and has since attributed it to a ransomware attack by hackers. The company said Saturday on its website that it is “moving to the next phase of our restoration process,” but it’s unclear when normal operations will be restored.

“It’s a national problem,” McCarthy said. “We’re dealing with it just like everybody else.”

Care New England owns Women & Infants, Kent and Butler hospitals.