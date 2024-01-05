JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Looking to order some chicken fingers?

Rhode Island’s first Raising Cane’s is scheduled to open in Johnston on Wednesday, Jan. 17, according to spokesperson Hannah Henderson.

The restaurant will be located at the Stonehill Market Place on Atwood Avenue. It’s expected to have two drive-thru lanes and a dining room that can seat approximately 100 patrons.

There is also a location being built off Highland Avenue in Seekonk, but its opening date has not yet been announced.

The Louisiana-based chain primarily serves chicken fingers, along with crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and its signature “Cane’s Sauce.”